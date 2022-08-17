Helen M. (Book) Rutt, 84, of Lancaster, passed away at The Glen at Willow Valley on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Cora (Hershey) Book. She was the loving wife of the late Donald L. Rutt.
Helen loved the Lord Jesus and in her later years enjoyed the constant encouragement of Christian Television programming. She looked forward to family gatherings and loved to be with her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening and traveling with her husband, and spoiling her dogs, especially Puff.
Helen was a diligent worker and for many years enjoyed helping people maintain their homes and assisting them with their personal healthcare. She was also an employee with Special Care Home Health Services.
Helen is survived by her children; Linda L. Shreiner (husband, Randy) of Lancaster, Edward D. Rutt of Eugene, OR, and Patty S. Roehm (husband, John) of Conestoga; her siblings Roy Book (wife, Ruth deceased), Marian Groff (husband, John deceased), Rhoda Mast (husband Ora), and Miriam Book (husband, James Lapp); as well as six grandchildren and an ever-increasing abundance of great and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she's preceded in death by her sister, Betty Kreider and brother-in-law, John Kreider.
A Funeral Service will be held at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM. A viewing will take place at the church one hour prior at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Community Church of Willow Street at the address above or www.gccws.net or to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com