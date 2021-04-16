Helen M. (Becker) Plackey, 90, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at LutherCare, Lititz, where she was residing. She was born on December 29, 1930, in Chicago, IL. Helen grew up with her late father, Alfred Becker, and his late wife, Dolores. She was the loving wife of the late George Plackey, Sr.
In her early years, Helen worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company, as a Directory Assistance Operator for 40 years. Helen attended Bethany Baptist Church in Chicago, IL, before moving to Lititz, PA, to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Upon settling into the Lititz community, Helen became an active member of Lititz Trinity Church. Through the years, Helen enjoyed sending uniquely decorated greeting cards to members and friends which were full of color and stickers. Notably, Helen was a member of the Sunshine Sunday School class until her entry into LutherCare as well. Her vibrant personality and beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her.
Helen is survived by a daughter: Bonnie (Plackey) Norris; a son: George Plackey, Jr. husband of Joyce; a brother: Thomas Becker; two sisters: Jeanette Sears wife of Bobby Joe and Judy Carter wife of Kevin. Her memory will be cherished by seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a brother: Bill Becker; a sister: Mary Louise; a son: John Plackey; and a son-in-law: William Norris, Jr.
Family and friends will be received Monday April 19, 2021 at Lititz Trinity Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543 from 10 AM to 11 AM. A Memorial Life Celebration Service will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen's honor can be made to the Lititz Trinity Building Fund, P.O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543 and / or Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care Group, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601.
