Helen M. Baer

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Helen May Baer, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, entered into her eternal home at the age of 101.
Helen was born on September 8, 1920 in York, PA to Warren Garbrick and Edna Ness. While she worked various jobs throughout her life, her main calling was that of caretaker and mother. On November 5, 1938 she married Charles E. Baer. Together, they raised one daughter, Catharine.
Helen's headstrong attitude was matched only by her love of family. She showed this love through her baked goods and homemade soups. Helen loved gardening, crocheting, and cooking, and dedicated her life to sharing these passions with her family. Perhaps her greatest passion though, was family. Helen was extremely proud of all that her family did in life, and was especially boastful of her wonderful daughter and son-in-law who did so much to take care of her.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her daughter Catharine, wife of Luther Kimmich of Lancaster; 2 grandchildren, Terry Kimmich, South Carolina and Karen Hamric, Lancaster; 6 great-grandchildren, Sharon wife of Justin Dignan, Jen wife of Kevin Hammer, Ashley, Darren, Madison, and Samantha; and 4 great-great grandchildren, Tyler, James, Bayleigh, and Kaylie.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA. Friends and family may view at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Lutheran Cemetery, York, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helen's memory.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia