Helen "Lynn" Foard, 80, of Manheim, formerly of Lancaster, PA, beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Lynn was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Annamary Schober Peters. In addition to her parents, she was also pre-deceased by her husband James "Jim" H. Foard, Jr.
Lynn is survived by daughter, Dr. Carol Morgan (Paul Hernandez) of Virginia Beach, VA and son Bryan Foard (Andrea) of Ephrata, PA; and 3 granddaughters (Haley, Elizabeth and Rebecca).
Lynn graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1959 and was a member of Job's Daughters. Her professional career included working as an administrative assistant for Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster, IBM, Bethesda, Maryland, Schick Inc., Lancaster, and she retired from Manheim Township Schools. She enjoyed camping and traveling all over the world. Upon her retirement Lynn enjoyed scrapbooking, spending time in Florida and most of all spending time with her granddaughters.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, and Hospice and Community Care.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lynn's funeral service at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 50 North Main St., Manheim, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lynn's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or St. Paul's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 129, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com