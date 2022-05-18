Funeral services for Helen Lynn Foard will take place at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 50 North Main Street, Manheim, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lynn's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or St. Paul's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 129, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
