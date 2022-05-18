Helen Lynn Foard

Funeral services for Helen Lynn Foard will take place at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 50 North Main Street, Manheim, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lynn's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or St. Paul's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 129, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.

