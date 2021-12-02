Helen Louise (Mease) Cumpston, 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born in Hershey, PA, fourth of nine children, to the late Ivan and Minnie (Lepart) Mease. She was married to the late Charles Edward Cumpston.
Helen graduated from Hershey High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She worked as a 2nd grade teacher for both Hershey and Lancaster School District. Helen enjoyed going on walks, reading romance novels, and spending time at the beach with her siblings. She was a fan of Penn State football and the Steelers and liked watching golf and women’s skating. She attended Bethany Presbyterian Church for 40 years.
She is survived by her son, Craig E. Cumpston (Holly), daughter, Debra L. Cumpston, brother, John Mease, sisters, Adelia “Dee” Sweigart (Jacob) and Mary Jane Mease, sister-in-law, Roseann Mease, grandsons, Redmond C. Cumpston and John H. Cumpston, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert Mease, Jim Mease, Ruth Mease, Donald Mease, and Carl Mease.
Interment will be private.
