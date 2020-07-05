Helen Louise Garber

Helen Louise Garber, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Martha (Shank) and Thomas R. Schroll.

Prior to retirement, Louise was employed by ITT Valves. Following retirement, Louise worked for the Lancaster City in Parking Enforcement. She enjoyed reading, crafts and bingo. Louise loved being outdoors and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She appreciated the company of her close friends and pets, as written by the following words:

My Friend Louise She was witty and wise

Comical and kind

Gardening was her passion

Her flowers were always attractive

Her style made her a unique lady

Tender yet tough, but truly amazing

She could take the least and make it the most

Her determination always kept her a float

Life was often a struggle because of her health

Yet her heart was filled with the greatest wealth

She loved and cared for all her pets

Especially her dog, "Vinnie", he was the best!

Knowing Louise was an honor and privilege

Charming memories is what she gave

She had a special gift of making you laugh

Having her as a friend became a beautiful path

Thinking of Louise causes my heart to appreciate

She was real, down to earth and GREAT!

Surviving Louise is her son, Christopher Troutman of Lancaster; sisters; Sue Zerphey (Don) of Mount Joy and Deborah A. Cus of Bainbridge and a brother, Thomas Schroll (Kay) of FL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Homes Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.

To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

