Helen Louise Garber, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Martha (Shank) and Thomas R. Schroll.
Prior to retirement, Louise was employed by ITT Valves. Following retirement, Louise worked for the Lancaster City in Parking Enforcement. She enjoyed reading, crafts and bingo. Louise loved being outdoors and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She appreciated the company of her close friends and pets, as written by the following words:
My Friend Louise She was witty and wise
Comical and kind
Gardening was her passion
Her flowers were always attractive
Her style made her a unique lady
Tender yet tough, but truly amazing
She could take the least and make it the most
Her determination always kept her a float
Life was often a struggle because of her health
Yet her heart was filled with the greatest wealth
She loved and cared for all her pets
Especially her dog, "Vinnie", he was the best!
Knowing Louise was an honor and privilege
Charming memories is what she gave
She had a special gift of making you laugh
Having her as a friend became a beautiful path
Thinking of Louise causes my heart to appreciate
She was real, down to earth and GREAT!
Surviving Louise is her son, Christopher Troutman of Lancaster; sisters; Sue Zerphey (Don) of Mount Joy and Deborah A. Cus of Bainbridge and a brother, Thomas Schroll (Kay) of FL.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Homes Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
