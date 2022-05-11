Helen L. Young, 85, formerly of Bausman passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born on January 18, 1937 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Edna Heisler Gruel. She was the wife of John E. "Jack" Young who preceded her in death on November 11, 2000.
Helen was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She had worked for Hager's Department Store and for the Lancaster Recreation Center. She enjoyed doing crafts, such as card making, ceramics, sewing and beadwork. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when arguing with them.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Deborah A., wife of Carl Schnader of Lancaster and Darlene L, wife of Wilmer (Kell) Kellenberger of Lancaster; granddaughter, Tonya L. Massarotti; grandsons, Jason B. Schnader and J.D. Kellenberger and 5 great-grandchildren.
Private family services were held in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
