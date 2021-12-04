Helen L. (Wakefield) Blecher, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born Thursday, August 15, 1929, in Shirley Township, Huntingdon County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph R. and Willia L. (Lane) Wakefield. She was married to Wayne C. Blecher for over 57 years until his death on May 20, 2012.
Helen was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown.
She is survived by two children: Nancy G. Crago, married to Ben, of Thompsontown and Wayne C. Blecher, Jr., married to Jill, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Kayla Elliott, married to Jacob, of Elizabethtown and Amanda Flynn, married to Francis, of Bensalem; two great-grandchildren: Jacob Elliott, Jr. and Olivia Elliott, both of Elizabethtown, as well as Helen’s extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four siblings: Ralph R. Wakefield, Jr., Richard L. Wakfield, Nellie Jane Wakefield and Dorothy A. Krause.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Pastor David Woolverton officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service on Monday. A Committal Service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 54 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and mailed to the address above or to Friendship Fire and Hose Company No. 1, 171 North Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
