Helen L. Vogel, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Conestoga View. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Thompson) Gochenour. She was the loving wife of Richard S. Vogel for 61 years, until his passing in 2012.
Helen was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and doing crafts. She knitted hats and scarves for her granddaughters until last year. When she became a grandmother, she did everything she could for her grandchildren and cherished the memories she was able to make with them. In her younger years she was also part of the New Holland Welcome Wagon and a leader in the 4H in New Holland, specializing in sewing and knitting.
Her love will continue on in her children; Doug A. Vogel, husband of Sally H. of Sellersville, PA and Marla A. Konas, wife of Thomas V. of Mount Joy, grandchildren; Carole and Sandra Vogel, and Elena Konas, and her great-niece, Kim Roschel. She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, and sisters; Jean A. Gochenour and Dorothy Painter.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Lancaster Moravian Church, P.O. Box 1327 Lancaster, PA 17608.
The family thanks Evergreen Personal Care Home for providing a community of friends and caring staff for the last 6 years. They would also like to thank the staff at Conestoga View for their care and compassion shown to their mother during this epidemic.
