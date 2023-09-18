Helen L. Trimble, 80, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Thursday, September 14, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Willis S. and Elizabeth E. (English) Denlinger. Helen was the wife of Wilbur S. "Will" Elser. She was also the wife of the late William G. Trimble, who died in 1993.
Helen was the former co-owner of Roseville Tavern for 46 years. She also was an avid animal lover and before illness, would spend much of her time working out at the gym.
In addition to her husband, Will, Helen is survived by her son, Brooks Trimble. She is also survived by generations of nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to her first husband, William, she was also preceded in death by her siblings: Peggy Easton and Willis Denlinger.
Graveside services for Helen will be held at 11AM, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Helen's memory be made to Handi*Vangelism Ministries International by visiting www.hvmi.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com