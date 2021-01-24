Helen L. Rozanski, 102, was a resident of St. Anne's Retirement Community where she died of complications related to COVID-19 on December 21, 2020.
Born March 7, 1918 in Paradise, Pennsylvania, to the late Charles I. and Ellen (Rudy) Wetzler, Helen was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, two children, Ronald R. Snyder and Sandra L. Miller, one step son, Richard Rozanski, one step daughter, Dorothy "Dot" Burie, and first and second husbands, Robert "Walt" Snyder, to whom she was married for 42 years, and John B. Rozanski, to whom she was married for 22 years. She is survived by two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many step grandchildren.
She retired in 1980 after 22 years at the Hamilton Watch Company and 21 years at Specialty Screw Machine Products, both in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. During her retirement she enjoyed reading, crocheting, watching the Philadelphia Phillies, and playing cards (especially pinochle) at the Lancaster Recreational Center.
She will be buried at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery in Lancaster. Services will be held at a later date.
A living tribute »