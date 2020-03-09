Helen L. Negron, 78, of Leola, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Cristino Negron who died in 2017. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Henry, Sr. and Lizzie Martin Martin.
Helen retired in 2011 from Tyson Foods, where she had worked for 34 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, collecting dolls, and following the Phillies, however her greatest enjoyment in life was being in the company of her family.
Surviving is a son, Nelson Negron of New Holland; five daughters, Yolanda Negron of Lancaster, Diana Negron of Lancaster, Linda wife of David Gonzalez of Lititz, Susan Negron of Leola, and Rosene Negron of Leola; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a brother, James husband of Beatrice Martin of Mohnton; and a sister, Catherine wife of Harold Witmer of Dagsboro, DE. She was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Martin, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 2:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Arthur Karick officiating. Interment in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
