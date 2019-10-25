Helen L. Mulholland

Helen Mulholland, 89, was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019. During her last several months, she was competently cared for at Lakeside at Willow Valley Communities. Hospice & Community Care provided invaluable assistance during her last months.
Helen was born on October 28, 1929 in Camden, NJ to the late Joseph Laird Lawrie and Frances (Packard) Lawrie. She was also preceded in death by Dr. John Henry Mulholland her husband of fifty-three years in 2006. She is survived by her younger brother, Richard Lawrie, married to Ruth Law, of Fairfax Station, VA, and by two children, David Mulholland, married to Dawn Melhoff, of Huntingtown, MD, and Carol Hindle, of New Market, MD. She is also survived by four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two nephews; and numerous extended family members.
Helen graduated from Collingswood High School, New Jersey, in 1947, from Houghton College in 1951, and received additional education as a laboratory technologist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She married John in 1952 and moved to Dallas, Texas while he completed his doctorate at Dallas Theological Seminary and she worked as a laboratory technologist at Baylor University Hospital. John and Helen moved to the Washington, DC area in 1957 and John began teaching at Washington Bible College and Helen worked in several roles at Washington Bible College, including Dean of Women. Helen then worked for Children's Hospital National Medical Center in Washington, DC as a laboratory technologist for almost four decades until her retirement in 1998. That same year, John and Helen retired to Willow Valley Communities, in Lancaster County, PA, where she remained very active as a teacher for a ladies Bible class during her time there.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Graveside Service (Closed Casket) to be held in the Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery, Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Monday morning, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Followed by a Memorial Service planned for 1:00 p.m. to be held in the Thomas Auditorium at Willow Valley Lakes Manor, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584. The Officiating Clergy will be Pastor Mike Sigman, of Grace Community Church, Willow Street.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Helen's memory to Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
