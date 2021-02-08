Helen L. Movinsky, age 75, of Bird In Hand, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was the wife of Joseph Movinsky for over 57 years. She was born in Indiana, PA, daughter of the late Francis and Leona Kelly. She enjoyed going to yard sales and being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to Bridgeport Restaurant with her husband.
Surviving besides her husband are 4 children: Janice and her companion, Melvin Sanchez; Joseph Jr. and wife Diane Movinsky; Sharlene and husband Matt Stephan; Sharon and fiancé Scott Asper; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a brother Michael; and 2 sisters.
A memorial service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home of Paradise, 3214 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562, on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. There will be a greeting time from 6 p.m. until time of service. Masks will be required. shiveryfuneralhome.com
