Helen L. Movinsky

Helen L. Movinsky, age 75, of Bird In Hand, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was the wife of Joseph Movinsky for over 57 years. She was born in Indiana, PA, daughter of the late Francis and Leona Kelly. She enjoyed going to yard sales and being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to Bridgeport Restaurant with her husband.

Surviving besides her husband are 4 children: Janice and her companion, Melvin Sanchez; Joseph Jr. and wife Diane Movinsky; Sharlene and husband Matt Stephan; Sharon and fiancé Scott Asper; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a brother Michael; and 2 sisters.

A memorial service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home of Paradise, 3214 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562, on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. There will be a greeting time from 6 p.m. until time of service. Masks will be required. shiveryfuneralhome.com

Feb 12
Visitation
Friday, February 12, 2021
6:00PM-7:00PM
Shivery Funeral Home - Paradise
3214 Lincoln Highway East PO Box 62
Paradise, PA 17562
Feb 12
Memorial Service
Friday, February 12, 2021
7:00PM
Shivery Funeral Home - Paradise
3214 Lincoln Highway East PO Box 62
Paradise, PA 17562
