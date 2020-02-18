Helen L. Hoffman, 78, of Alburtis, formerly of New Providence and Lancaster, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Helen (Young) Flora. She was the wife of Leo J. Hoffman, with whom she shared over 46 years of marriage.
She worked in the service industry for most of her career, beginning as a waitress and then at Service America as a route driver to stock vending machines. She later retired from the former Tom's convenience store.
Helen enjoyed crafts, including ceramics and crocheting. She was also an avid reader but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Leo, she is survived by her children, Ann Louise Mitchell Acker of San Antonio, TX, Edward Mitchell husband of Cindy of Willow Street, Richard Wolf husband of Erika of Mountville, Beth Ann Harris wife of Martin of Lancaster, Kate Swedberg wife of Brian of Alburtis. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Kyle of Lancaster, two brothers, Larry Flora of Lancaster, Barry Flora of Elizabethtown, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Flora.
A Service Celebrating Helen's Life will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 7-9PM at the funeral home and again on Friday from 10-11AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
