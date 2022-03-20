Helen L. Groff, 95 of Lititz, died peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Luther Acres Retirement Community. Born on a farm in Thompsontown, Juniata County she was the daughter of the late Clair and Sarah Roland Spicher. Helen was the loving wife of J. Paul Groff who proceeded her in death in January of 2009.
For many years Helen worked in the cafeteria at Leola Elementary for Conestoga Valley School District; she also was employed by the former Schick Corporation in Lancaster. Throughout the years Helen and Paul enjoyed traveling and spending time at the family cabin in Juniata County.
Surviving are two sons: George P. Groff (Sherry) of Tampa, FL, and Jack S. Groff (Kerri) of Windsor, CO, six grandchildren, and eleven grea- grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's Life Celebration Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday March 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Quarryville.
