Helen L. Garber, 83, of Mountville, went to Heaven on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her residence. Born in Huntingdon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Kathryn (Flickinger) Connor. Helen was the wife of Charles K. Garber with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Helen retired from RR Donnelly Printing working in binding. Helen enjoyed shopping, collecting collectables and vacationing with family.
Surviving in addition to her husband Charles, are three daughters, Kathryn Thornton of Rapho Township, Janet Hennssey of Columbia and Janice Mans, wife of George of Wrightsville; many grandchildren; and three sisters, Kathryn Blair, wife of Russell of Huntingdon, Nancy Runk of Huntingdon, and Laurie Neff of Chestnut Level.
A graveside service honoring Helen's life will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11 AM. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
