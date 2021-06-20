Helen L. (Freidly) Schaeffer, 79, of Lititz, passed away on June 15, 2021, at UPMC in Harrisburg.
Born at home on Jackson Street in New Holland, PA she was the daughter of the late James Musser and Dorothy Virginia (Pugh) Freidly.
She was the loving wife of the late Richard W. Schaeffer, Jr. whom she married on August 3, 1959, and they shared fifty-five years of marriage, until the time of his passing on January 21, 2015.
Helen was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and was employed by Lancaster Laboratory as a supervisor for sixteen years.
She was a member of Son Light Bible Church in Lancaster, PA.
Helen is survived by her loving sons: Dr. Richard W. Schaeffer III husband of JoAnn (Nahm) Schaeffer, and Daniel R. Schaeffer husband of Susan (Allen) Schaeffer. Also surviving are granddaughters, Rachel (Schaeffer) Byler wife of Josh Byler and Danielle Schaeffer, a great-granddaughter Aurora Byler, and five siblings. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by three siblings.
A memorial service will be held at Son Light Bible Church, 2503 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Saturday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Nolt officiating. A private inurnment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers; memorial contributions may be may in Helen's memory to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beckfuneral.com
