Helen L. Fisher, 89, of Lancaster, entered into rest on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles Darnell and Dorothy Swarr Darnell.
Helen had worked for Federal-Mogul Corporation and was a graduate of East Hempfield High School.
She is survived by her daughter: Carol Marley of Lancaster; her sons: Terry married to Sandy Fisher of Collegeville, Rick Fisher of Columbia, and Derek Fisher of King of Prussia. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren and her sister, Mary Harris, of Millersville. She was preceded in death by her companion of 40 years, Kenny Usner.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
