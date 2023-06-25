Helen Koken Seiss, of Willow Valley, died at age 96 on June 20, 2023. She was born in Norristown, PA on June 21, 1926. She was not one to sit still and let the world pass by. She dove into everything she could, leading with zealous passion. That determination and grit was evidenced across her entire life, whether it was in getting an education, raising her daughters, teaching her elementary school class, leading organizations at her church, or traveling, crafting, and helping others.
She will be dearly missed by her husband Gus Seiss, whom she married in 1995. Together they traveled the world and supported each other. He was her steadfast companion during her last struggle with Dementia.
Helen started college when her youngest daughter started kindergarten. After graduation from Millersville University, she taught elementary school for 29 years in the Penn Manor School District. Helen loved it when her students would see her many years later and talk about the things they did in her classes.
She was an active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She served in many capacities in the Daughters of Penelope, including as President of Lancaster Chapter #196 and as District Governor. She was a member for many years in the choir and helped from the inception of the first Greek Bazaar at Church.
She is survived by her two daughters Joy Bounds and Diane Koken, her two sons-in-law Jim Bounds and John Herr, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Nothing made Helen happier than being with her family.
Helen was preceded in death by her first husband James Edward Koken, who died in 1986 and was the father of her two daughters.
The family will hold a private funeral service for Helen. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
Memorials can be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the James Koken Scholarship at Millersville University in memory of Helen Koken.
The family wants to thank the many excellent caregivers who touched Helen's life at The Glen at Willow Valley, as well as Hospice at the end of her life.
