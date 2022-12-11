Helen Kline, 98, of Lancaster, passed peacefully on December 1, 2022 in Lancaster, PA. She was predeceased by her spouse, Eugene T. Kline, in 2010. She is survived by her nephew, Ned M. Germini, who provided loving care as her guardian, a niece Sherry G. Billig, a cousin, Joseph Hafer, and numerous friends.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lancaster. Helen's family and friends would like to thank the doctors and staff at The Glenn for the compassionate care they provided.
Mass of Resurrection will be held on December 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Helen's name to Willow Valley Charitable Foundation, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Dr., Willow Street, PA 17584, for the Memory Care Center. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
