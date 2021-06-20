Helen K. Smith, 83, of Lititz, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, June 14, 2021, after a month-long illness in the hospital. Born in England in January of 1938, she was the youngest daughter of Elsie Ina Louise Morris and John Edward Gooden. She had 3 older sisters, all of whom preceded her in death.
After school, she was a homemaker while her children were young, and then worked as a legal secretary most of her life in both the UK and United States.
Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved and cared for her family deeply. She also had an abundance of friends and acquaintances, which was a testament to her outgoing spirit, friendly nature, and great sense of humor. To know her was to be her friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone.
Surviving are her 2 daughters, Kathy Henry, wife of Mel Henry, Wrightsville; and Donna Hahn, wife of Tony Hahn, Lancaster. In addition, 2 grandchildren, Heidi Son, wife of Sam Son, Wrightsville; and Jared Hahn, husband of Alexandria Hahn, Lititz, and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the Lititz Fire Company and/or Warwick Community Ambulance, as per her request.