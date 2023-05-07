Helen K. Knouff, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on May 4, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the loving wife of Gilbert L. Knouff to whom she was married to for 70 years. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Marguerite (Slote) Kirsch.
After graduating from high school, Helen spent much of her career with RR Donnelley. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with her adoring family.
In addition to her husband Gilbert, she is survived by children, Sharon M. Baxter (partner of Art Mumma) and Ricky L. Knouff (husband of Pamela Hoxworth); 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother and a sister.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM. A viewing will be held at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
