Helen K. (Klinestever) Shellenberger, 99, of Lake Havasu City, AZ passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 in Lake Havasu City. Born in Columbia, PA. She was the daughter of the late George B. Klinestever and the late Catherine T. Flick. She was the wife of James G. Shellenberger who died in 2016. They were married for almost 70 years.
Helen is survived by her sons: Kurt L. married to Dorothy (Myers) of Lancaster and Erich L. married to Pamala (Ray) also of Lancaster. She is survived by 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karla K. and siblings James, George, Elizabeth (Biagio) and Robert.
A member of the Greatest Generation, she volunteered for military service, serving in the U.S. Navy (Waves). All of her service was stateside as a nurse in various medical facilities. Her longest service was at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut.
While on military leave in Columbia she met her future husband a Navy man from Wrightsville who was also on leave. Jim and Helen were married in 1946.
After the service and marriage she raised her children in Columbia and later Lancaster. She also worked at Schick in Lancaster. In 1981 Jim and Helen moved to Lake Havasu City where they welcomed their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim and Helen travelled extensively throughout the West in a small camper visiting most of the National Parks in the West. They also made many trips back to Pennsylvania.
She was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Both Jim and Helen were active members of the Lancaster Liederkranz before moving to Arizona.
A memorial service will be held in Lake Havasu. A private family burial will be held at Havasu Memorial Gardens in the military section.
