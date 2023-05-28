Helen J. "Wickie" Weaver, age 97 of Lancaster, PA, died on May 18, 2023 at the Mennonite Home. She was born in Portage, WI, the daughter of the late Howard and Evelyn (Smith) Wickersham. She was the wife of the late John B. Weaver, who died in 2002.
Surviving is her daughter, Susan F. Weaver, wife of James M. Keller of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a brother, two sisters and her grandson, Stephen Swartz. Eugene Hoffman of Lancaster, her special friend and companion, passed away shortly after her death.
Wickie was employed as a professional secretary at Hercules Chemical Company in Wilmington, DE. Upon moving to Lancaster from DE, in 1958, she worked for several firms, retiring from the law office of Honaman & Longo. Later, she was a part-time secretary for the Louden Family in Lancaster.
She was a member of the Church of the Apostles, UCC and the Four Seasons Women's Club. Wickie enjoyed cooking, reading, playing bridge and spending quality time with her family and many friends. Gardening was especially rewarding for her. After her grandson Stephen's death, in 1985, creating beauty in her flower gardens became even more important to her and was very healing.
Upon moving to Lancaster, she volunteered with many agencies and organizations, beginning with the YWCA and more recently for Woodcrest Villa, on many committees, including the Development Committee. Her final volunteering opportunity had been at The Mennonite Home where she shared her giving spirit to those in need.
She genuinely loved volunteering, specially helping others, in any way that she could.
One of her favorite quotes that she tried to live by ~
If I can stop one heart from breaking,
I shall not live in vain.
If I can ease one life of the aching,
Or cool one pain,
Or help one fainting robin
Unto his nest again,
I shall not live in vain.'
Emily Dickinson
A Memorial Service will be held at Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Wickie Weaver's name to: The Mennonite Home Communities Benevolent Fund, 21001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
