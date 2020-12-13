Helen J. Preston, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on December 6, 2020 at Luther Acres Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Preston with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward D. and Julia (Ferrell) Reese.
After graduating from McCaskey High School, she dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker.
Helen was a long-time member of Church of the Apostles UCC in Lancaster.
She valued spending endless hours on the front porch of the E. Chestnut street home, where she lived for 60 years, chatting with neighbors and passersby. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and knitting, and was a former member of the Post Office Auxiliary. Helen particularly enjoyed her annual vacation in New Jersey with her niece, Lenora Walker. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her adoring family. She was known for her positive and happy personality which she spread to everyone she met.
The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and caregivers at Luther Acres for the love and care they showed to Helen while she resided there.
Helen is survived by her children, Caroline A. Paulsen (wife of Philip) of Bonney Lake, WA, Susan L. Froehlich (wife of Charles) of Lancaster, PA, Robert A. Preston (husband of Pamela) of Lancaster, PA, Michael T. Preston (husband of Muriel) of Lancaster and David R. Preston of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving is a sister, M. Virginia King; eight grandchildren, Lisa, Kyle, Beth, Miles, Emily, Sarah, James, and Chris; and 6 great-grandchildren, Connor, Kinley, Ethan, Sophia, Isis, Mikail, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held privately with interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, or Luthercare, 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
