Helen J. Kline

Helen June (Rudy) Kline, 93, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021 at Luther Acres Retirement Community in Lititz. Born and raised in Lititz, she was the only child of Clayton B. and Sadie G. (Wolf) Rudy and the loving and devoted wife of E. Bernard "Barney" Kline until his passing in 2012.
Helen loved her hometown and was a staple of Lititz's Main Street-growing up on the 300 block where her father owned a butcher business. A 1946 graduate of the former Lititz High School, she worked as a bank teller at the former Lititz Springs Bank and the Conestoga Bank in Lititz. In her younger days, Helen and Barney enjoyed going on many bus trips and cruises. She also liked to play cards and board games and was a regular bingo player at Luther Acres in her later years. Helen was a long-time member of Landisville Church of God and enjoyed many Christmas Lovefeast services at her former church home, Lititz Moravian Church. She had been an active volunteer at Matthew 25 Thrift Shop in Lititz and at Luther Acres, where she had many friends.
She will lovingly be remembered by her son, David Yerger (Maria) of Lititz; step daughter, Susan Kline of San Jose, CA; grandchildren: Christy Von Stetten of Manheim, Benjamin Yerger (Ka) of Lititz, Theresa Yerger of Brooklyn, NY, Nathan Yerger of Lititz and adopted grandson, Joseph White (Morgan) of Galeton; great-grandchildren: Owen, Milo and Henry Von Stetten and Jared, Elijah and Isaac Yerger. She was pre-deceased by her husband Barney Kline and by her son, Linn Yerger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Celebration of Life at the Chapel of Luther Acres, 400 Saint Luke Dr., Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends at the Chapel from 10 AM until the time of service. Masks will be required to attend the service. Interment to follow at Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
