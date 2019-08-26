Helen J. (Jumbelick) Dull, 72, an LNP retiree, formerly of Woodward Street, Lancaster, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Conestoga View. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Dull, who died in 2003.
Born October 30, 1946, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Lillian (Bailer) Jumbelick and attended Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lancaster.
In addition to her daughter, Michell Peters, of Lancaster are three other daughters and two siblings; Mary Ann Nolt and Richard Jumbelick.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Christian Prayer Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Tuesday afternoon, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (Viewing 1:00-2:00 p.m.) Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. Flowers will be received.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298