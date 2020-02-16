Helen J. Homan, 85, of Denver, passed away Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 at Berks Heim Nursing Home. Born in Oley, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Valeria (Blizniak) Lubas, and the loving wife of Richard D. Homan until his passing in 2009.
Helen worked as a secretary for the Addessograph Multigraph Corporation in Reading for 20 years. She also worked local part-time jobs during her retirement. She loved gardening, flowers, and birds. Antiquing was a favorite hobby; she enjoyed Shupps Grove Antique Market where she had a stand for many years. Everything from Helen's kitchen was made from scratch; she made the best quiche and pies. She had a knack for interior design and enjoyed her country home magazines. Helen had a way with words that brought forth both truth and love. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother and adored her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Cynthia H. Binns (James) of Clifton, NJ; two grandchildren, Lauren Murray (Pete) of Upper Montclair, NJ, and Jonathan Binns of Miami FL; two great-grandchildren, Emily Murray and Riley Murray; and a sister, Sophie Golembiewski of Mohnton.
A memorial service will be held Sat., Mar. 14th at 1:00 PM in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Her final resting place will be with her husband, Richard, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. www.goodfuneral.com
