Helen J. Boyer, 85, of Ephrata, passed away Friday morning, July 29, 2022 at Ephrata Manor. She was born in Lancaster on August 24, 1936, the daughter of late Raymond John and Helen Marie (Negley) Ile.
She was preceded in death by Brothers Harry F. Ile, Sr., Floyd E. Ile, Sr., Howard R. Ile, Sr., and a sister, Mary Ethel Kreider Hubert.
Helen graduated from Penn Manor High School. She worked for Science Press most of her life. After retirement she worked part-time for Lancaster County Voter Registration.
She will be lovingly missed by her four children; Deborah Lynn and husband James Roark, Douglas and wife Debra Fitzkee, Dennis Fitzkee, Drew and wife Tammy Fitzkee. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The Family would like to personally thank the staff of Ephrata Manor for their help and great care Helen received.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10 AM at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc, 100 W Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until time of service.
Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, make contributions in Helen's memory to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
