Helen J. (Bealler) Phelan Leiner, 86, of formerly of 335 North Prince Street and High Street, died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Manor Care, Lancaster. She was married to the late Harry F. Leiner II, who died in 1994 and the late Charles E. Phelan.
She had retired from K-D Tools, and National Novelty Brush, Lancaster.
Born January 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Oliver M. and Mary Ann Kathryn (Horner) Bealler. Helen was raised on Lancaster's Cabbage Hill, where she was a resident for over fifty years.
She enjoyed walking Downtown to Central Market. Earlier in life, she was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lancaster. In her youth, she enjoyed dancing at the USO Dances and roller skating at Rocky Springs. Later in life, a bowler at Leisure Lanes. Helen will be lovingly remembered for her love for her handful's of Popcorn and Milky Ways!
Surviving are two children; Wanda A. Phelan, and Lyle W. Leiner, married to Susan M., all of Lancaster; two grandchildren; Tyler W. Leiner and Hope L. Leiner. She was also preceded in death by four siblings.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the caring staff at Manor Care for the excellent compassion and care given to Helen during her stay.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Viewing from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Saturday afternoon, November 2, 2019 between 2:00-3:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately by the family in a local cemetery. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Helen's memory to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298