Helen Irene Zoll, 91, of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Farmersville to the late Abel B. and Anna (Hufford) Martin and was the wife of John W. Zoll with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.
She was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church.
Helen was a seamstress. She enjoyed reading, walking, fishing and her dog, Sparky.
In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by two children, David Eugene, husband of Florence (Yousey) Zoll of Stevens, Lydia A., wife of Kenneth Portner of Murrells Inlet, SC; a daughter-in-law, Doloris (Lied) Zoll of Delaware; four siblings, Charles J., husband of the late Joanne (Wise) Martin of Ephrata, Robert H., husband of Naomi (Stolzfus) Martin of Bowmansville, Leroy, husband of Vicki (Geist) Martin of New Holland, Ruth H., wife of Eli B. Stauffer of Narvon; nine grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Glenn L. Zoll.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »