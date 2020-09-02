Helen I. Walker

Helen Irene Walker, 80, of Akron, PA formerly of Berlin, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at home.
She was born in Hahnstown to the late Miles and Mabel (Steinmetz) Hollinger and was the wife of the late Carl L. Walker who passed away in 2016.
She was a member of Unity U.C.C. in Berlin, PA.
Helen was a laborer for Mt. Joy Poultry Farm. She enjoyed playing bingo, caring for animals and going to yard sales.
Helen is survived by six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and four siblings, Alvin (Karen) Hollinger of Lititz, John Hollinger of Lancaster, Mary (Terry) Heil of Ephrata and Shirley Gehr of Akron.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four children, Brenda Pennell, Kevin Hartman, Darvin Hartman, James Hartman; two sisters, Elizabeth Hollinger, Anna (Emil) Brugger and seven brothers, Charles Steinmetz, Earl (Emma) Steinmetz, James Hollinger, Robert (Dottie) Hollinger, William (Jean) Hollinger, Harlen Hollinger and Arthur (Susan) Hollinger.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:30 AM at the Glade Union Cemetery, Shanksville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.