Helen I. Sweigart, 97, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Luther Acres. She was born in Akron to the late Fred H. and Florence (McQuate) Weidman and was the wife of the late Donald E. Sweigart.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Akron, since she was 14. There she enjoyed helping in the nursery and Luther League.
Helen worked for Terre Manufacturing for 22 years before retiring. She was a member of ILGWVU and enjoyed playing the organ and piano, and gardening.
Helen is survived by a son, Randy, husband of Kimberly (Ortman) Sweigart of Manheim; a grandson, Mark, husband of Deana, (Barnes) Sweigart of Mount Joy and a great-granddaughter, Arolyn Sweigart.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Sweigart and a daughter, Debra Lerch.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, N. 11th Street, Akron, with Pastor Matthew Lenahan officiating.
Memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 435 Main Street, Akron, PA, 17601.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
