Helen I. Boyer, 83, of Reamstown, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at WellSpan York Hospital. Her husband, Charles Boyer survives. Born in Salisbury Twp., she was the daughter of the late Hayes and Sarah (Carr) Montgomery.
Helen was a homemaker and a member of New Covenant Church of God, Ephrata.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 4 children, Dawn (Jack) Wilson, Stevens, Annette (Scott) Walters, Stevens, Janet (Brett) Wenger, Brownstown and Art (Tina) Nafziger, New Holland, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings, Mary Bills, Virginia Herr and Norman Montgomery.
She was preceded in death by 5 siblings.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill with Pastor Leonard Stine officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Eckenroth’s on Monday from 10-11 a.m. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »