Helen (Horsky) Karel, 102, entered into Eternal Rest on January 1, 2022 at Lancashire Hall Nursing and Rehab Center in Neffsville, PA. She was the wife of the late Alexander P. Karel with whom she celebrated 45 years of marriage prior to his death in 1991. Born on January 30, 1919, in Catasauqua, PA, Helen was the daughter of the late Rt. Rev. Basil and Mary (Roman) Horsky.
She attended schools in Simpson, PA, graduated from Canonsburg (PA) High School, in 1936, and from Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana University of PA) in 1940. Helen taught Home Economics at Clymer High School (Indiana County) and Canonsburg High School before her marriage to Alexander Karel, another PK (priest’s kid). She moved to Bethlehem, where Al was a pharmacist for Dennis Drug, and where she made her home for 58 years before relocating to Lancashire Terrace.
Her entire life was centered around her loving family and the church. She was a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Bethlehem, where she and Al were active in the Sunday School for 30 years as teachers and supervisors. Helen was a member and officer of the former Lehigh Valley Pharmaceutical Auxiliary, active with the Calypso Elementary School’s PTA, and a member of St. Mary’s Lodge. Everyone who knew Helen was touched by her welcoming nature, generosity, long newsy letters, and apple pies.
Helen is survived by son Thomas, husband of Olga (Frimenko) of Lancaster, PA and daughter Elaine, wife of Dennis Dougherty of Ephrata, PA. Six grandchildren: Anastasia, Nadine and John Karel; Andrea (Dougherty) Mull, Daniel Dougherty (husband of Jennifer), and Karin (Dougherty) Holm; and 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Irene Pschick, and brother Nicholas Horsky – and nearly all of her friends and other relatives.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lancashire Terrace and all the caregivers at By Your Side Home Care and Lancashire Hall for their kindness.
Funeral services will be held at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 East Broad St., Bethlehem, PA on Saturday, January 8. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Cemetery in Catasauqua following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions in Helen’s memory to St. Herman’s Orthodox Church, 133 West Broad St., Shillington, PA 19607.