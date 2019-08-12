Helen G. Duffey, 91, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Alvin L. Duffey, who passed away in 2013. She was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Frank N. and Sara Miller Barley. Helen was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church, and was a listener in their AWANA Program. She volunteered at Wycliffe Bible Translators and Water Street Ministries. She was the last of her immediate family.
She is survived by one daughter: Patricia A. (Ronald D.) Mumper, Mount Joy. One daughter-in-law: Kathy L. Duffey, Millersville. Four grandchildren: Amy L. (Scott) Reifsneider, Pottstown; Andrew D. (Rhonda) Mumper, Mount Joy; Erin (Chris) Rohrbaugh, Conestoga; and Travis L. Duffey (companion of Megan Bennawit), Lancaster. Eight great-grandchildren: Abby, Beth, Lilly, Tim, Silas, Ruben, Hannah, and McCoy. Two sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by one son: Thomas L. Duffey, and eight siblings.
The Memorial Service will be held at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Neil J. Franklin, Jr., officiating. Private interment in Masonville Cemetery. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to: the AWANA Program at Faith Bible Fellowship Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com