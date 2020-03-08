On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Helen Frankfort Martzall, passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Helen was born on July 29, 1932 in Hopeland, PA to Clarence and Sadie (Nessinger) Frankfort.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Sadie, her brothers Gene, Paul, Clarence, Arthur, Clayton, her sister Anna, and recently her son John Hammer (husband of Daphne). She is survived by her daughters; Patricia (wife of Andrew Glass), Judy (wife of Ronald Wenrich), grandchildren; Mark, Tony, Denise, Lori, Brian, Dawn, and Tatum, and many great-grandchildren.
Helen lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.She never failed to greet family and friends with kisses and open arms. Although short in stature she was tough when she needed to be, but had that loving touch when you banged your elbow or skinned your knee.
Always conscientious of her appearance she never went anywhere without her face on or hair done. She was always prepared where ever she went and whether it was a Cadillac or a pickup truck she drove it with a heavy foot.
Helen worked in the retail and manufacturing sectors many years ago, but in her later years kept an immaculate house as a homemaker. You knew it was "Mom's" or "Grandma's "house by the fragrances or smell of perfume.
She had many hobbies over her life time including using her sewing skills to make crafts. She also spent many years camping, hunting, and fishing at Stony Fork Creek Campground in Tioga County. She once shot a doe during hunting season with a casted broken leg, while perched on the side of a mountain.
Her laugh was contagious and her love for her family was unconditional, she will forever be in our hearts.
A memorial service and luncheon are scheduled to begin 3:30 pm on March 18th at the United Fellowship of Reinholds, 305 West Main St., Rte 897. Interment will follow at Middle Creek Cemetery.
