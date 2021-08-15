Helen Flounlacker Weaver, 97, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 surrounded in her last days by her family.
She was the wife of the late M.J. Flounlacker, who passed away in 1971. Born in Strasburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Mary Landis Mann.
Helen was a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith.
She enjoyed nature, listening to music and was known for her great laugh.
Helen is survived by her children: Michael and his wife Karen of Naples, FL, Catherine Casper of Lancaster, Joseph and his wife Claudia of Lancaster, Konnie wife of Helen's late son John of Lancaster and Mary and her husband Mike Hess of Lititz; her 9 grandchildren and her 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Gladys, Edith, and Ralph.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please make memorial contributions in Helen's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
