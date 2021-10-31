Helen Esther Aten Hossler, 92, passed away unexpectedly at her home at Brethren Village on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Born in Manheim, Helen was the daughter of the late Stella Esther Knier and David C. Aten. Due to the early death of her mother, Helen was raised by her maternal grandmother, Lucetta “Sadie” Rice.
Helen graduated from Manheim High School and attended Lancaster Business School. She worked at Raybestos Manhattan in Manheim before her marriage to Merle Stern Hossler from Elizabethtown. Helen was employed as the Accounts Payable Clerk at Elizabethtown College from 1972 until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, the Elizabethtown Flower Club, and various pinochle clubs. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing pinochle, doing crossword puzzles (in pen), reading, and eating out.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Merle, in 1987. She is survived by her two daughters, Ann Hossler of Elizabethtown, and Gail Alicea (Carlos), of Wilmington, DE; two grandchildren, Aaron Alicea (Gaby Leal) of Lockhart, TX, and Amanda Leto (Benedetto) of Wilmington, DE; and five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Max, Gioele, John, and Giorgia.
Graveside services at Milton Grove Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: