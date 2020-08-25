Helen Ella Dirian, 93, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook, PA. She was the widow of William Henry Dirian who died 2007. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late William Alfred and Ella Dressler Klose.
Helen retired from J.L. Clark Manufacturing where she was employed as a quality control inspector and was a member of the J.L. Clark retirees. Following retirement, Helen worked as an administrative assistant for many years at Sunshine Corners, Strasburg.
An active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster, she taught Sunday school and participated with the sewing circle.
Helen enjoyed her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda D. Younger of Strasburg, Ellen D. Eshleman of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 719 Highland Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. Timothy Mentzer officiating. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Sunshine Corners, 141 Precision Avenue, Strasburg, PA 17579. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com
