Helen Elko, 92, of New Holland, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Elko, in 2013.
Born in Cairnbrook, Somerset Co., PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Shutak) Nida.
Helen retired from the accounting department of Sperry New Holland.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking Slovak foods, cleaning, and playing Pinochle with her card club.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving are three children: Joyce married to Dennis Danner, New Holland, Cathy married to Dale Eisenberger, Strasburg, David Elko, Newport, VT, six grandchildren: Josh, Justin (Elizabeth), Michael, Amy (Chad), Brett, Jodi (Patrick), two great-granddaughters: Alanna and Cora, and a sister, Marge Buhala, Williamsport.
She was preceded in death by four siblings: John, Mike and Joe Nida and Mary Durile.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Fauser as celebrant. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Ephrata. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »