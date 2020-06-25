Helen Elizabeth Crum Fultz went to be with the Lord Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. She was born October 20, 1934 in Eshcol, PA. She worked for the state of PA prior to marrying the late Robert W. Fultz. She worked at Elizabethtown College and was the office administrator for many years at the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. She was a long-time member of the Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Fultz, Elizabethtown, and son, Craig Fultz (Jenny), Middletown, her granddaughter, Laura John (Daniel) and great-grandson, Colby John. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Fritz, and brother, Glenn (Marge) Crum, sister-in-law, Marie Fultz, and brother-in-law Decker (Carol) Fultz, and many loved nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed playing the piano, crocheting, working in her garden, and especially loved family time.
Services will be held Sunday, June 28, at 4:00 PM, with a viewing starting at 3:00 PM at the David M. Myers Funeral Home, 125 Walnut St., Newport, PA. with Rev. Ben Simmons officiating. At the request of the family, all visitors are asked to wear face masks.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 996 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or the Compassionate Care Fund, Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. David M. Myers
Funeral Home, Inc.
