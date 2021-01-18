Helen E. Shoff, 83 of Lancaster, passed away Friday afternoon, January 15, 2021 at Conestoga View. Born in Lancaster on June 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth Grepps Steinmann. She was the wife of Harry S. Patton, Jr. who passed away June, 1966, Charles Scott who passed away December, 1996 and Leroy Shoff who passed away December, 2012.
Helen had worked as an aide for Lancaster School District and also for Shenk's Extract.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. Lockard of Pequea; her granddaughter, Heather R. Kuhn of Maytown; her grandson, Perry Patton. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret A., wife of "Duke" Slusser of Bloomsburg and her brother, Kenneth, husband of Judith Steinmann of Lewes, Delaware. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott J. Patton in June 2013 and her brother, Charles Steinmann. Private interment will be held in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Lancaster.
