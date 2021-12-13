Helen E. Shimer, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on December 9, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward S. Shimer, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2004. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Edna J. Vanasdalan Stoner.
Helen was passionate about her role as a homemaker, and she and Ed both loved hosting get-togethers with family and friends alike. The lights of her life, Helen doted over her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and poured her heart into preparing delicious meals and desserts for her loved ones.
Helen was a member of Boehm’s United Methodist Church. She loved card making, sewing, painting and various other crafts. Helen and Ed also enjoyed opportunities to travel and explore new places. Spending time with their family was always a priority for Helen and Ed, planning trips to Disney World, Williamsburg and many beach vacations. A multitude of cherished memories were created in their beautiful homes in Ocean City, NJ and Stone Harbor, NJ. Helen was a self-taught pianist, enjoyed singing and loved the art of tole painting various pieces, many of which could be found displayed in her children and grandchildren’s homes over the years.
Helen is survived by her three children: Susan E. married to Jerry Holt of Willow Street, Edward S. Jr., married to Ute Shimer of Hainesport, NJ, and Janet E. Glenn of Lancaster; her six grandchildren Andrea Shimer, John (Kathryn) Kelly, Laura (Derric) Krout, Brandon Ziegler, Steven (Catherine) Ziegler, Emily (Blayde) Eberly and by her six great grandchildren: Jackson, Beau, Adan, Luke, Anaïs, and Ava.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 10-11AM at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA, with the funeral service to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow in Boehm’s United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her memory to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com