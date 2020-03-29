Helen E. Liebl 86, of Lancaster, passed away March 15, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Elisabeth (Work) Troyan. She was the wife of the late Joseph C. Liebl.
Helen graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1951. She attended Lutheran Hospital of Maryland's Nursing program, where she earned her nurses cap. She was one of the founding members of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, where she served as the first treasurer, as well as a member of the women's auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed baking, gardening, bird watching, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by daughter, Rose Marie Liebl ( fiancée of Edward Mosso); son, Joseph D. husband of Shannon Liebl; daughter, Therese E. wife of Chad Walton; two brothers, F. Daniel Troyan and Robert T. Troyan; sister, Mary Frances Groff; five grandsons, Michael, Alex, Ryan, Zachary and Kyle; and one great-grandson, Carter.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Country Meadows of Lancaster for the care and companionship that was given to Helen this past year.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.
Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Helen's memory to The Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
