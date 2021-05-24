Helen E. Kreider, age 99 of Masonic Village and formerly of Paradise, passed away peacefully early the evening of May 20, 2021. She was married to Kenneth A. Kreider who passed away on February 6, 2002. Born March 23, 1922 on a farm in Millersville to the late Clayton S. and Anna S. Sangrey. She had two sisters, Mildred Wiggins and Reba Brenneman and three brothers, Harold, Fred, and Ross. She graduated from Manor High School, Class of1940.
After high school, she worked at the Hamilton Watch Company. She met Kenneth on a blind date and that relationship flourished to marriage in 1946. They lived in Paradise for their lifetime. She was an active member of the Leacock Presbyterian Church and the Mary Ferree Society. She loved to garden and sew.
Surviving are 2 children: Kenneth K., married to Linda M. Kreider, residing in Reno, NV, 3 grandchildren: J.D., Jennifer, and Shawn, 6 great-grandchildren; Barbara A. married to Gregory L. High residing in Paradise, PA, 3 grandchildren: Keith, Chris, and Kevin, 4 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held for immediate family at Leacock Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Helen's honor to Hospice and Community Care, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601-4125. Shiveryfuneralhome.com