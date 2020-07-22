Helen E. Fry, 90, passed away on July 20th, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Henry S. and Stella Frysinger May and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Helen attended Donegal High School and worked for thirty five years with RCA in Lancaster before her retirement. She adored her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen will be missed for her personality and her famous Easter candies.
Helen leaves behind her daughter, Paula, wife of Henry Duke of Columbia; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Helen was the last of seven siblings and also leaves behind a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Fry in 2006 and three sons, Chester, Richard, and Thomas.
A public visitation for Helen will be held from 6:00–8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Services will be private and Helen will be laid to rest beside her late husband and son at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.