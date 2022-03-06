Helen E. "Ellie" Chandler, age 77 of Paradise, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her home. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Sarah Evans Marshall. She became popular as a disc jockey known as "The Famous DJ Ellie" and later worked in public relations at McDonalds. Ellie loved tea, music, swimming, playing with her grandkids, and she was proud to be an American.
Surviving are 2 sons: Swithin IV, husband of Michelle Chandler of Phoenixville, and MSG (Retired) Shaun, husband of Juleonna Chandler of Stafford, VA, 5 grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Margaret, wife of John Bell of Exton, and Sally, wife of Richard Riehl of Ronks. She was preceded in death by an infant son: Shaun Marshall Chandler, and 3 siblings: Robert Crozier, Herbert Crozier, late husband of Sheila Crozier of West Chester, and Janette Morrison.
A memorial service will be held at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Friday, March 18th at 6:30 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 5:30 until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ellie's honor to the Military Order of the Purple Heart. shiveryfuneralhome.com